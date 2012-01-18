Your Reading, Watching, And Cooking Habits Will Start Showing Up On Facebook This Wednesday

In September, Facebook announced a variety of partners for its new Open Graph platform like Netflix, Nike+ Plus, Spotify, and others.



These Open Graph apps will pop updates into your live News Ticker like “Ellis Hamburger ran 2.8 miles using Nike+” or “Ellis just watched Mad Men on Netflix.”

In effect, Facebook wants everything you do to be broadcasted on Facebook.

These apps are set to go live some time Wednesday evening, according to All Things D.

Until now, we’ve only had our hands on a few Open Graph apps like Washington Post Social Reader and Spotify. These apps let friends know when you’re listening to or reading.

Other apps like Netflix have been available, but not in the United States because of an updated law that’s recently been passed by the House but not by the Senate quite yet. It’s still unclear whether Netflix will be available tomorrow.

Not only will these live updates inhabit your News Ticker (in the top right corner of your screen), but they will also cluster up into boxes inside your new Facebook Timeline profile.

Open Graph live broadcasting for apps like Netflix will be opt-in, so don’t freak out just yet. This does not mean, however, that the “Connect To Facebook” prompt won’t be ambiguous enough to coax Netflix users into checking “Yes.” Spotify had this problem when it debuted for Open Graph.

Here’s how it’s going to look:

Each Open Graph app gets its own “verb” like ran, listened, cooked, watched or read. These verbs show friends how you’re interacting with something in your digital life.

If you spy a friend listening to a song, you can even hop in and start listening with your friend, at the same point in the song as he or she is.

