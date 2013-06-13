Facebook Used To Tell Marketers It Would Never Let Advertisers Target Users' Emails

During the opening keynote at customer relationship marketing (CRM) agency Merkle’s customer summit yesterday, CEO David Williams recalled a time when Facebook execs told him that not only would the social network never match users’ email addresses to login data, but it was too preposterous to even allow testing to take place.



Oh how the times have changed.

The world in which marketers had no targeting access to Facebook users’ email addresses is a thing of the past that ended in September 2012 with the advent of “Custom Audiences.” The tool allows marketers to link Facebook marketing to emails, phone numbers, and Facebook UIDs of users who already established a relationship with specific companies off the social network.

Custom Audiences has been very effective, and now even Twitter is trying to create a similar advertising tool.

It just goes to show how flexible absolutes can be.

