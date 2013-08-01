Facebook Is Testing A Feature That Lets You See What You Were Doing One Year Ago

Facebook is testing a new feature that will let you see your friend’s status updates and other posts from exactly one year ago.



“On this day” is a news feed filter that’s meant to trigger memories. If you already have the latest version of Facebook’s news feed then there’s a chance the feature could already be available for you.

Because Facebook is testing the feature not all users have it yet.

To test it out for yourself:

head to your news feed

in the left hand drop-down menu, choose to sort your news feed by the “on this day option”.

We first noticed news of this new feature on The Next Web. The blog points out that “on this day posts” aren’t in chronological order, which could mean “that Facebook is testing a rather more complex algorithm to keep users engaged with the feature.”

The feature is also available to a small group of iPhone and iPad Facebook users too.

