Facebook just admitted it's going after Twitter

Facebook just reported knock-out Q4 earnings and during the company’s call, COO Sheryl Sandberg said that the social network planned to invest more in Twitter’s bread-and-butter: real-time sharing.

Facebook recently launched Sports Stadium, a hub where users can follow major events like the Super Bowl live.

Users will be able to see sports-related posts from their friends, but also from experts, as well as live scores, play-by-plays, and other game info.

In other words, Facebook’s Stadium looks similar to what people could find on Twitter.

Sandberg also highlighted how more politicians are using Facebook like a “town hall” to interact with citizens, live, and how it continues to be a place where people go to talk about TV shows they’re watching.

And the company plans to keep experiementing with more ways to create that Twitter-like experience.

“We feel pretty confident that real time sharing is an increasingly part of the platform and one that we’ll continue to invest in,” Sandberg said.

When an analyst asked what differentiated Facebook’s Stadium experience from other platforms, she said that the social network has a higher concentration of sports fans than any other service.

Well, Facebook has more users than any other service, period.

The company hit 1.59 billion monthly active users in December. Compare that to Twitter’s 320 million MAUs.

As Facebook encroaches on Twitter’s content territory, it also plans to steal ad spend from everyone.

Sandberg spent a lot of the time on the company’s earnings call talking about how its targeting and analytics were the best out there:

“We really encourage people to measure their ROI and compare us to other platforms.”

