Is The Viral Sensation "Facebook Official" Real Or Fake? Only Lance Bass Knows

Lance Bass is mentoring a new boy band.



At least, that’s how the story goes.

The music video for “Facebook Official,” the first single from a new Bass-mentored boy group Heart2Heart, has everybody scratching their heads, wondering if it’s for real.

If Bass is putting us on, good for him (is Lonely Island looking for a fourth man?). If he’s serious, then wow — this is just a really bad song.

Unless you’re 16 or under — then you have so been there and you, like, get it.

In any case, memo to Rebecca Black — it’s not too late for you to get in on the joke. Call Bass, turn yourself into a skilled satirist and make fools out of all of us.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

