An Insider Tour Of Facebook's New, Still Under Construction Menlo Park Offices

Photo: Business Insider

Facebook has posted a batch of photos from inside its new headquarters in Menlo Park, California.The company is renovating the space which was once occupied by Sun Microsystems. Facebook hopes to be in this new campus before this year is over.



Looks there is still some work to be done, but it’s coming along pretty well.

Click here to see Facebook’s new headquarters →

(Via Gawker)

