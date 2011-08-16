Here's What Facebook's First-Ever Office Looked Like

A Facebook cofounder does a keg stand with help from coworkers.

The Huffington Post dug up an old interview with Mark Zuckerberg from June 2005.It was in the company’s first Palo Alto office on a day when Facebook was celebrating its 3 millionth user (now it has has 750 million).



The office was in downtown Palo Alto on Emerson Street. It had 5 or 6 offices, one conference room, and a large common area.

Zuckerberg was interviewed in the designated office “lounge.”

The whole early Facebook clan is in the video, including YouTube founder Steve Chen and early employee Ezra Callahan.

