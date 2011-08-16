Here's What Facebook's First-Ever Office Looked Like

The Huffington Post dug up an old interview with Mark Zuckerberg from June 2005.It was in the company’s first Palo Alto office on a day when Facebook was celebrating its 3 millionth user (now it has has 750 million).
The office was in downtown Palo Alto on Emerson Street. It had 5 or 6 offices, one conference room, and a large common area.
Zuckerberg was interviewed in the designated office “lounge.”
The whole early Facebook clan is in the video, including YouTube founder Steve Chen and early employee Ezra Callahan.
The old Facebook office was located on the 2nd floor, above a Chinese restaurant. You can see the staircase on the left.
Executive Administrator Susie Stenson had just started working for Facebook in June 2005. There she is watching over Zuckerberg's desk.
To celebrate its 3 millionth user, Facebook bought a keg. Mark Slee put it to good use while Andrew McCollum and a lady friend hung out in the background.
Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz did a keg stand with help from Ezra Callahan (on right) and Mark Slee.
