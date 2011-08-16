Here's What Facebook's First-Ever Office Looked Like

Alyson Shontell
keg stand facebookA Facebook cofounder does a keg stand with help from coworkers.

The Huffington Post dug up an old interview with Mark Zuckerberg from June 2005.It was in the company’s first Palo Alto office on a day when Facebook was celebrating its 3 millionth user (now it has has 750 million).

The office was in downtown Palo Alto on Emerson Street.  It had 5 or 6 offices, one conference room, and a large common area.

Zuckerberg was interviewed in the designated office “lounge.”

The whole early Facebook clan is in the video, including YouTube founder Steve Chen and early employee Ezra Callahan.

The old Facebook office was located on the 2nd floor, above a Chinese restaurant. You can see the staircase on the left.

Executive Administrator Susie Stenson had just started working for Facebook in June 2005. There she is watching over Zuckerberg's desk.

There's 20-year-old Zuckerberg at his very first desk.

Graffiti-inspired murals covered entire walls throughout the office.

This one above the entrance way was pretty graphic.

The old office had one large common area with five or six additional offices and a kitchen.

Most employees worked in the kitchen area. Convenient for snacking!

The fridge was full of Coke, Sprite, and Starbucks Frappuccinos.

To celebrate its 3 millionth user, Facebook bought a keg. Mark Slee put it to good use while Andrew McCollum and a lady friend hung out in the background.

That's Steve Chen behind Slee, before he left Facebook to start YouTube.

Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz did a keg stand with help from Ezra Callahan (on right) and Mark Slee.

Then he drank a well-deserved beer.

Zuckerberg was bare foot.

Check out the full five minute interview below:

To learn all about the people in this early video, check out:

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The First 20 Facebook Employees >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.