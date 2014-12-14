How Facebook's Crazy New Headset Will Change Life As We Know It

When Mark Zuckerberg announced the $US2 billion acquisition of Oculus Rift earlier this year, he said it was going to change a lot more than gaming.

“Imagine enjoying a courtside seat at a game, studying in a classroom of students and teachers all over the world or consulting with a doctor face-to-face — just by putting on goggles in your home. This is really a new communication platform.”

I finally got to try the latest version, “Crescent Bay,” at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference earlier this month and I’m a believer. He’s absolutely right. This is about way more than gaming, or entertainment. It will change entire industries.

