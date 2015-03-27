Facebook showed how stunning video games will look on the Oculus Rift this year

During its annual F8 developer’s conference, Facebook showcased how immersive and realistic gaming could look on the Oculus virtual reality headset this year. The company’s CTO Mike Schroepfer said virtual reality gaming would be coming this year on a device shipped by Oculus when speaking on stage.

To demonstrate how realistic gaming could seem on Oculus’ hardware, Facebook showed a demo of a space ship launching that makes you feel like you’re in the driver’s seat:

There’s no final release date for the consumer version of the Oculus, but it’s clear that Facebook has big plans for its future. The company is convinced that 2015 will be the year of virtual reality.

Schroepfer says the technology is finally advanced enough to bring VR to the mainstream and succeed where others have failed.

