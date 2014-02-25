Facebook Has Opened A Massive New Office In New York

Facebook We bet this wall will fill up sooner than later.

Facebook is starting to move into its new office in the historic Astor Place neighbourhood in New York.

The move marks the start of Facebook’s growth plans for 2014, the year when recruiting top engineering talent is one of Facebook New York’s top priorities, it just announced on its blog.

Facebook currently has more than 100 engineers in New York working on products like Pages, Location News Feed, mobile, and AI.

Three years ago, there were about 80 people working out of Facebook New York. Today, there are four times that number of employees.

As of today, all of those employees will start working in its new office. Even though the move starts today, the office will “officially” open in the spring. Once that happens, Facebook will host tech meetups, open up its doors to the general NYC tech community, and “even throw a party now and then.”

The new space was designed by Frank Gehry, famous for his curvilinear architectural designs like the Guggenheim Bilbao.

770 Broadway is the historic home of John Wanamaker’s department store and currently also houses AOL, Adweek, Backstage, and Billboard.

