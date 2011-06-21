Facebook Number One In Display Ads: Rising As A "Unique Platform For Brands"

PALO ALTO, CA — Having the utility to share the identity of those who interact with brands, Facebook is a unique platform for advertisers says Jennifer Kattula, who manages advertising agency relationships at the company.



Today, Ad Age reports that Facebook is the industry leader in display advertising, citing an eMarketer report.

Beet.TV traveled to Palo Alto last month to interview Kattula as part of a series of interviews created in association with Digitas for the NewFront conference. This is the last video in the series.

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

