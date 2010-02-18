Facebook Now The Second Biggest Site In The U.S.

Photo: Compete

Facebook eked past Yahoo to become the second most popular site in the U.S. according to new Compete data.The last time there was a shake up at the top of the rankings was in February 2008, when Google smoked Yahoo.



Compete also says Facebook users are super engaged. According to its data 11% of all time spent online was at Facebook, versus 4% for Google and Yahoo.

Photo: Compete

