Facebook Now The Fifth-Largest Country In The World

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social networking site now has 200 million users. If Facebook were a country, it would be the world’s fifth-largest, after China, India, the U.S., and Indonesia. (But its revenue, of course, would be smaller than almost every country’s GDP.)



Zuckerberg’s announcement includes a neat video with some stats, including this chart of Facebook’s popularity by geography.

