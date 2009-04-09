Facebook Now The Fifth-Largest Country In The World

Dan Frommer

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social networking site now has 200 million users. If Facebook were a country, it would be the world’s fifth-largest, after China, India, the U.S., and Indonesia. (But its revenue, of course, would be smaller than almost every country’s GDP.)

Zuckerberg’s announcement includes a neat video with some stats, including this chart of Facebook’s popularity by geography.

