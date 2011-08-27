Facebook Now Has Bigger, Faster Photos

Former HotPotato founder and now Facebook employee Justin Shaffer wrote about Facebook’s improved photo experience yesterday.



Photos are now shown on a clean white background (it was black). Uploaded images are bigger (720 pixels to 960 pixels, they load twice as fast, and they are shown in a higher resolution.

More than 250 million photos have been uploaded to Facebook. Here’s what the new photo experience looks like:

Photo: Facebook

