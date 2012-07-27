Facebook Now Has 955 Million Monthly Active Users

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook has 955 million monthly active users and 552 million daily active users, the company announced today.When Facebook last reported its user numbers, it had just more than 900 million monthly active users and 525 million daily active users.



Facebook also has 543 million monthly active users on mobile. Facebook reported it had 488 million users on mobile during its IPO road show.

