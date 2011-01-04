Facebook Will Have $2 Billion In Cash To Play With

Photo: Glassdoor.com
Facebook just sold $500 million worth of stock to Goldman Sachs and Russian holding company, DST.Goldman Sachs will sell another $1.5 billion in Facebook common stock to some of its high net worth clients.
Here’s what Facebook will do with that money:
- Buy back Facebook stock from early employees (and use it to entice Google employees to defect).
- Buy 15 or so startups. (Instagram? Plixi? Foursquare?)
- Buy and build a new headquarters.
- Build more server centres.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.