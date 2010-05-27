Facebook Launches Huge PR Blitz To Sell Privacy Changes

Facebook’s privacy problems are often the result of the company making big, bold moves without asking or telling its users. (And more often than not, it’s worked out well for Facebook.)



Now Facebook is covering its rear end again, and it’s not skimping with the PR behind its changes.

Check out how stocked with collateral Facebook and its firm Outcast Communications are.

