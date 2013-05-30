Facebook's Billion Dollar Buyout Talks With Waze Fall Apart

Facebook is no longer in talks to buy Waze, Mike Isaac at All Things D reports.



The two companies couldn’t reach an agreement because Waze wanted to stay in Israel, while Facebook wanted the company to relocate to California, says Isaac.

Supposedly Facebook was willing to pay $1 billion for the social-mapping company.

Google was also said to be interested in bidding on Waze.

Apple, which has struggled with its home-built Maps app, did not bid on Waze, CEO Tim Cook revealed last night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.