Auto-Playing Video Ads Will Infiltrate Facebook News Feeds Starting This Thursday

This Thursday, Facebook will launch auto-playing video ads in some of its users’ News Feeds. The ads will appear both on desktop and mobile devices.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news which Facebook has since confirmed.

Video ads are a large source of revenue, both online and off. Advertisers paid $US66.3 billion for TV ad spots in 2013. One of Facebook’s first video advertisers will be Lion Gate Entertainment for a new movie, Divergent.

Facebook has been testing video engagement in September. The company described how its new ad spots will work on its blog.

From Facebook:

