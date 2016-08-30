Facebook is letting people hide mature content from the News Feed for the first time

Facebook is experimenting with giving people the option to hide mature and suggestive content from their News Feeds.

Business Insider spotted the test over the weekend and confirmed it with Facebook on Monday.

“We’ve heard feedback that people would like more ways to control what they see in News Feed,” Facebook told BI. “So we are testing an option for people to choose to see less mature content in their feeds.”

If you’re part of the test, you’ll see a banner at the top of your News Feed titled “Remove Mature Posts From News Feed.” You can then choose to filter out all content Facebook deems “mature” or have a warning cover said content until you tap it.

Facebook declined to provide specifics about what content it deems mature, but a spokesperson did say that machine learning is used to see if something in a photo violates the company’s “Community Standards.”

This is the first time Facebook has given people the option to block mature content from their feeds, the spokesperson said.

