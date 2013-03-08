Facebook's First Official Hi-Res Imagery Of Its Redesign

Jim Edwards

Facebook redesigned its news Feed today, creating separate feeds for photos, music, news from friends and news from advertisers that you follow.

Here are Facebook’s prototype images of the new redesign, which will be rolled out gradually.

Here’s a before-and-after shot of the old feed with the new feed:

Facebook news feed

Photo: Facebook

This is what the music feed will look like:

Facebook news feed

Photo: Facebook

Facebook will now look the same on desktop, tablet and mobile phones:

Facebook news feed

Photo: Facebook

