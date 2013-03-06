Meet The Creators Of Facebook's Controversial News Feed

In September 2006, when Facebook launched News Feed, a personalised stream of updates presenting a snapshot of friends’ activity, it was greeted with instant backlash.Almost one out of every 10 Facebook users—then numbering 8 million, mostly college students, as this was before the site had opened up to everyone—signed a petition calling for it to be axed.
On Thursday, Facebook is revealing another revamp of News Feed—which will likely stir more controversy about exactly how Facebook picks stories (and advertisements).
Much like the mystery that swirls around how Google ranks websites in its search, there’s considerable speculation and a lot of hogwash about how the News Feed algorithm works.
There’s no mystery about one thing, though—who created it.
On a patent filed August 11, 2006—weeks before News Feed would launch—Facebook filed for a patent on “communicating a newsfeed of media content based on a member’s interactions in a social network environment.”
The inventors: “Zuckerberg et al.”
Bosworth still works at Facebook, where he remains a key player. He developed the Bootcamp program for teaching new hires how to code the Facebook way. In his spare time, he advises startups.
Zuckerberg's right-hand man, Cox is still deeply involved in the News Feed. Most recently, we heard he's working on a project to make News Feed smarter by pulling in information its algorithms predict you'll find interesting from around the Web.
Sanghvi left Facebook to launch her own startup, Cove, which Dropbox, the file-sharing startup, then acquired. She's now a top executive there.
Cahill, a designer, left Facebook in 2011 to join Airtime, former Facebook president and Spotify investor Sean Parker's video-chat startup. We hear that he left that company to join Quip, a secretive startup founded by former Facebook CTO Bret Taylor.
