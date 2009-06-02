Exploring the City Island Nautical Museum over the weekend, we found a couple issues of the City Island Bulletin from July 1933. On page three, we turned to the “Social Notes” section and found ourselves staring at a layout we were very familiar with.



Down the middle there was a column full of short updates about people in the community:

Janice and Mary Markey are visint Kay Walsh at her place.

Mr. and Mrs. Joh McNnulty and family have opened up their summer hom on Beldon Point.

And on the margins, we found small text ads. Tellingly, they’re for the kinds of local businesses like The Radio Shack and Oil Burning Installations by H. Brossman Facebook has so far been unable to bring on as clients.

Check out the image and see for yourself if it doesn’t look like the Facebook News Feed, circa 1933:

