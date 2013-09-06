INSIDE FACEBOOK: Take A Tour Through The Social Network's New York City Headquarters

When you think of Facebook’s offices, its sprawling Menlo Park, California campus is usually what comes to mind.

But in New York, Facebook’s office has grown a lot over the last year. What once housed a few dozen engineers, is now closing in on 200 staffers.

In fact, Facebook is growing out of its offices on the 13th floor of the Bank of America building in midtown Manhattan and plans to move to a bigger office in SoHo in a few months.

Before that happens, we took a tour of Facebook’s New York HQ.

