Check Out Facebook's New NYC Offices

Facebook Requisite Ping-Pong table: Check

Facebook is officially unveiling its new New York City office on Astor Place.

The company started moving teams into the new space back in February when it was still undergoing construction.

“Taking a moment to look back, when we first moved into this building in February it was an open construction site, and it’s been really rewarding to have all our employees together as we watch it take shape around us,” site director Serkan Piantino writes. “We’ve seen a dozen pieces of artwork created, filled a library with our favourite books, opened a coffee bar for business, enjoyed the views looking down Broadway and daily sunsets over Greenwich Village, and, most recently, cut the ribbon on Desimone’s café with really quite incredible cuisine from our executive chef Nate Eckhaus.”

Facebook is marking its official opening with a party tonight for NYC engineers and other techies.

“We’re heavily invested in the growth of the New York tech community and eager to see what else is to come,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

