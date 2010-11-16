Watch Facebook Execs Insist That The New Facebook Email IS NOT EMAIL

Facebook launched a new messaging system today.



Part of the product includes @facebook.com email.

But during the announcement at Facebook HQ, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and engineering boss Andrew Bosworth insisted over and over again that THIS WAS NOT EMAIL.

Of course the truth is, the product is whatever users say it is.

We’re betting most normal people will not call this thing “the Facebook Message System,” the way Zuckerberg does.

Anyway, all the protests eventually got kind of silly, so we had to make this video:

