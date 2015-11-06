Facebook is showing some of its users a strangely polite new message

When visiting Facebook recently, you may have noticed a friendly greeting that wasn’t there before.
Sitting at the top of some Facebook users’ news feeds recently is a polite message. It says something like: “Good morning, Maya! Thanks for being here — enjoy Facebook today.”
Users are seeing the strangely pleasant message on both desktop and mobile.
They seem to have mixed responses to the new addition, which is often supplemented by a notification from Facebook’s “On This Day” feature (On This Day shows you photos or status updates you posted a year ago today — it’s a “this day in history” type feature).
The message looks like this:
Facebook is so thankful lately…Good Morning, Facebook! https://t.co/oIVpFzI2hd pic.twitter.com/1gfGrRaFpV
— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 5, 2015
Good morning, Facebook! Breakfast ka na.???????? pic.twitter.com/F3fwLWNfaz
— Farah Al Hamoui (@farahalhamoui) November 3, 2015
Aw good morning to you too Facebook pic.twitter.com/rv4RomlsSL
— Gabs ✨ 7 (@Gxbriellemxry) October 26, 2015
It has some users confused.
wat pic.twitter.com/HTNTVznw84
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 4, 2015
People are also seeing the message at night:
Oh. Good evening, @facebook. pic.twitter.com/sJNRZk0dbx
— Beatrix Häger (@bks) November 2, 2015
…And in the afternoon:
Don’t you tell me to have a good afternoon, Facebook! pic.twitter.com/xeP0EJlMrG
— Brian Jakubson (@MeatheadMilitia) October 31, 2015
Facebook, which had more than a billion users every day in September, is on a tear. On Wednesday, its stock hit an all-time high after-hours after the company reported its Q3 earnings, beating analyst expectations on the top and bottom line.
(h/t The Next Web)
