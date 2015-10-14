Facebook will stop reminding you about your ex and other unwelcome memories

Back in March, Facebook launched a nostalgic feature called On This Day, which lets you look back on posts you shared and were tagged in on the same day one year ago, two years ago, and so forth.

On This Day seems to rival Timehop, the New York-based startup that lets you connect your social media accounts and shows you what happened on this day in history, according to what you posted on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, Foursquare, and more.

But sometimes, you’re shown things you’d rather not remember:

Hate it when my ex comes up in my time hop I don’t want to remember ????

— Katie (@kfrinden) October 7, 2015

I seriously can’t wait for my “memories” on Facebook to stop showing me things from my ex…its been 4 years Facebook..learn about it.

— ashlee scully (@alwaysashlee28) October 13, 2015

Now, On This Day has introduced a new feature to filter out old memories from people or dates you may not want to remember — your ex, for example, or the day a family member passed away. Two new filters will let Facebook users excise memories from certain people and specific days or date ranges from On This Day’s content.

Selective memories

“We know that people share a range of meaningful moments on Facebook — from celebrating good times like a birthday to getting support in tough times like the passing of a friend or relative,” a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider.

“As a result, everyone has various kinds of memories that can be surfaced — good, bad and everything in between. So for the millions of people who use On This Day, we’ve added these filters to give them more control over the memories they see.”

Only you can see your On This Day feature, unless you choose to share a memory with your Facebook friends.

You can see your On This Day page in several ways: by searching for “On This Day,” clicking on the On This Day bookmark, or going to facebook.com/onthisday. Sometimes, you’re also shown a story in your Facebook News feed.

You can also sign up for notifications from On This Day.

Don’t like what you see? You can delete old posts from within the feature, or choose to share old posts with your Facebook friends.

