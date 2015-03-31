Facebook's futuristic campus

Facebook employees have started moving into the main building at the company’s new headquarters.

Designed by noted architect Frank Gehry — who also designed Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall and Spain’s Guggenheim Museum — the new building is a massive project several years in the making. 

“Mark Zuckerberg and I met three years and a handful months ago, and with incredible speed for this size of construction project, he’s moving into his building this month,” Gehry said in a statement provided to Business Insider by Facebook. “From the start, Mark wanted a space that was unassuming, matter-of-fact and cost effective. He did not want it overly designed.”

Employees officially began the move today, and though it’s not yet complete, we’ve gotten our very first look inside. 

MPK 20 is the first building on Facebook's new campus to open for business, though it will take some time for employees to move in.

Totaling more than 430,000 square feet, it's a massive structure that will ultimately hold about 2,800 people.

One of the highlights of the new building is a nine-acre roof garden.

The landscape team has planted some 400 trees on the roof, and Facebook hopes it becomes a haven for local bird species.

The roof also has insulation that will help Facebook keep its heating and cooling costs low.

Over the weekend, Facebook invited a group of top Bay Area Instagrammers to get a sneak peek at MPK 20. Here they are posing on tree stumps on the roof garden.

They also gave us our first look at some of the amazing custom artwork Facebook had installed inside.

Facebook worked with 15 local artists to achieve the new headquarters' colourful look.

This part of the building has plaint splattered on the floor.

The building is one open room, with winding staircases that lead between floors.

Architect Frank Gehry describes his collaboration with Mark Zuckerberg: 'He did not want it overly designed. It also had to be flexible to respond to the ever-changing nature of his business; one that facilitated collaboration and one that did not impose itself on their open and transparent culture.'

This hallway has a stunningly orange glow.

Since the main room is so large, meeting rooms are situated in large glass enclosures in the center.

Some of the rooms have funny names.

Others have large graphic art on the outside.

And here's a look at another piece of art that was custom-made for the office.

One Facebook employee posted this picture of a swinging teepee on the roof.

This looks like a great place to take a break.

The roof also includes a half-mile walking path that winds around in a loop.

The roof is so big, in fact, that it has maps to show employees the way.

Ramps wind down to an outdoor eating area.

The entrance to the cafeteria -- dubbed 'Full Circle' -- is colourful and fun.

Many of the seating areas have a rustic feel and are decorated simply.

In this bare-walled seating area, a sign reminds Facebookers that 'feedback is a gift.'

