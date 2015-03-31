Facebook's futuristic campus

Facebook employees have started moving into the main building at the company’s new headquarters.

Designed by noted architect Frank Gehry — who also designed Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall and Spain’s Guggenheim Museum — the new building is a massive project several years in the making.

“Mark Zuckerberg and I met three years and a handful months ago, and with incredible speed for this size of construction project, he’s moving into his building this month,” Gehry said in a statement provided to Business Insider by Facebook. “From the start, Mark wanted a space that was unassuming, matter-of-fact and cost effective. He did not want it overly designed.”

Employees officially began the move today, and though it’s not yet complete, we’ve gotten our very first look inside.

