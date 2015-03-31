Facebook's futuristic campus

Facebook employees have started moving into the main building at the company’s new headquarters.
Designed by noted architect Frank Gehry — who also designed Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall and Spain’s Guggenheim Museum — the new building is a massive project several years in the making.
“Mark Zuckerberg and I met three years and a handful months ago, and with incredible speed for this size of construction project, he’s moving into his building this month,” Gehry said in a statement provided to Business Insider by Facebook. “From the start, Mark wanted a space that was unassuming, matter-of-fact and cost effective. He did not want it overly designed.”
Employees officially began the move today, and though it’s not yet complete, we’ve gotten our very first look inside.
MPK 20 is the first building on Facebook's new campus to open for business, though it will take some time for employees to move in.
Totaling more than 430,000 square feet, it's a massive structure that will ultimately hold about 2,800 people.
The landscape team has planted some 400 trees on the roof, and Facebook hopes it becomes a haven for local bird species.
Over the weekend, Facebook invited a group of top Bay Area Instagrammers to get a sneak peek at MPK 20. Here they are posing on tree stumps on the roof garden.
They also gave us our first look at some of the amazing custom artwork Facebook had installed inside.
Architect Frank Gehry describes his collaboration with Mark Zuckerberg: 'He did not want it overly designed. It also had to be flexible to respond to the ever-changing nature of his business; one that facilitated collaboration and one that did not impose itself on their open and transparent culture.'
Since the main room is so large, meeting rooms are situated in large glass enclosures in the center.
