Facebook's Huge New Campus Will Keep The Rest Of The World Out

Facebook is again outgrowing its Silicon Valley headquarters and is planning to move in to a huge campus in Menlo Park, formerly owned by Sun and vacated after the company was bought by Oracle.The NYT has a story on the move and the most striking thing is how autarkic and cut off from the rest of the world the campus is going to be, it seems. The architects in charge of the project are basically designing it to be a self-contained mini-city with urban-looking environments and cafés designed by the architects who designed the Ace Hotel.



Already the campus was nicknamed “Sun Quentin” (after San Quentin prison) by Sun employees because it’s bounded by railroad tracks and waterways, but Facebook seems to want to take it to an even higher level.

This has some people in Menlo Park annoyed, because they would like Facebook to contribute more to the local economy. If Facebook wants to have more than 3,600 employees there, they will need the city council’s say-so and the council has hinted that it would basically shake the company down for things like bike paths.

The company isn’t saying how much it’s spending on all the work, but hints that it’s keeping things as cheap as possible in accordance with its startup roots.

