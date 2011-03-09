You're Not Allowed To Act Surprised Anymore When Facebook Starts Competing With You

Photo: Time Magazine

Netflix shares are down another 5% today as it looks like Facebook could start competing with the company, on the heels of a Facebook movie rental experiment with Warner Bros.Don’t pretend like you’re surprised.



Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook know they are among the new titans of Silicon Valley, and think they can be as big as (if not bigger than) Apple and Google.

The social connections on Facebook are priceless, and can be used to drive or enhance an endless list of products or services.

That will eventually mean getting into a lot of new industries, potentially including media delivery, OS software, telecom, payments, and more. That will inevitably mean competing with almost everyone in tech, including Apple, Google, Amazon, and Netflix, and probably a lot of companies outside of tech.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Facebook will kill your company. It sure hasn’t put a bullet in Foursquare yet, for example. Or Twitter.

But if there’s even a hairline chance that Facebook might start competing with you, you’re no longer allowed to act surprised when it does.

