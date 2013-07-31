Facebook Ends The Day Just Barely Missing Its Original IPO Stock Price

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook’s stock came very close to hitting its original $38 IPO price today, closing at $37.62.



Facebook’s stock hasn’t closed above $38 since its first day of trading last year. But in the last week, its stock has been on a tear. Today, the stock got as high as at least $37.95.

Part of Facebook’s recent stock jump is due to its better-than-expected earnings report last week.

The numbers in its mobile business were especially good. Facebook said 41% of its ad revenues came from mobile, a huge jump.

