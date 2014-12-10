Facebook Says This Was The Number One Game On Facebook This Year

Cookie Jam Cookie Jam homescreen

Facebook released its list of 2014 top games as part of its annual Year in Review list, and “Candy Crush Saga” isn’t even in the top 10.

Instead, a similarly colourful puzzle game called “Cookie Jam” is number one.

“Cookie Jam” beat out other wildly popular games such as “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” “Klondike,” “Old Vegas Slots,” “League of Angels,” and “Sparta: War of Empires.”

“Candy Crush Saga’s” cousin, “Candy Crush Soda Saga,” was named the third top game. “Bubble Witch Saga 2,” which is produced by “Candy Crush’s” parent company, King, was named runner-up.

“Cookie Jam’s” dominance of the platform has been swift. The game only launched last May, yet rose to well over 5 million players on Facebook in a matter of months.

Cookie Jam screen Players must swap around colourful shapes in order to proceed to the next level of the game

It consists of a magical world where players must complete baking-themed puzzles in order to proceed to the next level.

Like “Candy Crush Saga,” players navigate a vertical grid of colourful shapes which players can swap around to progress in the game. Players can also purchase in-app coins and boosters.

The game was developed by SGN (Social Gaming Network), which was by founded by MySpace cofounder Chris DeWolfe.

You can read the full post about Facebook’s top games here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.