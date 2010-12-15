Facebook Named "Top Place to Work"

It’s not just IPO riches that is drawing engineers and other employees to Facebook, the all-conquering social network. The company has topped the “top places to work” ranking by Glassdoor.com, a careers site, this year, reports GigaOm.



Mark Zuckerberg got an exceptionally high approval status from his employees at 96%, beaten only by Steve Jobs at 97%. Facebook was graded 4.6 out of 5 on a host of metrics like: work/life balance, career opportunities, communication, compensation and benefits, fairness and respect, employee morale, recognition and feedback, and senior leadership.

On question-and-answer site Quora, ex-Google and Facebook engineer David Braginsky described the culture at Facebook as more “cozy” and casual than Google, and where employees can have a bigger impact. This last point is a big part of Facebook’s appeal to engineers and a point Mark Zuckerberg makes endlessly in public. Facebook has the highest ratio of employees-to-users of any tech company, he says, and so workers there can, at least the theory goes, have more impact on the world there than at a startup (less employees, but less users) or at a bigger company like Google (more users, but also more employees).

