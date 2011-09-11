What We Just Learned About Facebook's Secret Music Project

Photo: via Facebook

We still know next to nothing about Facebook’s new music service, beyond that it will partner with Spotify, MOG, and Rdio to make it happen.Facebook is expected to unveil the music service at its f8 conference on September 22.



TechCrunch has dug up a few new details:

You’ll be able to “scrobble” songs, meaning tracks you listen to will automatically be added to your profile.

There will be seamless integration between the different music services. If you see a playlist or track posted from one service, you’ll be able to click and play it in your own. That means it won’t matter if you’re a Spotify, MOG, or Rdio user.

Read more details on TechCrunch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.