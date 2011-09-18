It's All Hidden In The Code: Rhapsody, VEVO, Soundcloud, And More Will Partner With Facebook Next Week

Photo: Facebook

We just got a tip from Yvo Schaap, a Netherlands-based developer, telling us that he has proof that several streaming music services — not just MOG, Spotify, and Rdio — will be partnering with Facebook for its big music product.(We trust Schaap. He was the guy who figured out how to add Google +1 buttons to websites before they officially went live.)



After doing some digging through the code of each music service, Schaap found some “interesting” references to Facebook hidden in their HTML code. He copied it to his blog if you want to look.

Here are the services he found:

Spotify

MOG (CEO David Hyman all but confirmed this to us a few weeks ago.)

Rhapsody

Soundcloud

Rdio

Deezer (We told you about this yesterday.)

VEVO

In addition to what Schaap has discovered, we’ve been hearing from several sources in the music streaming business that pretty much any company you can think of will be involved.

They’d be silly not to want to tap into Facebook’s audience of 750 million users. We’ll know more for sure when Facebook makes the official announcement at its f8 conference.

(Thanks for sending this to us Yvo!)

