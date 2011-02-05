Facebook Moving To Old Sun Offices In Menlo Park

The old Sun headquarters in Menlo Park

Photo: Sun blog

Facebook is moving from Palo Alto to Menlo Park, and is officially announcing the move in a press event at the Menlo Park City Hall next Tuesday.The company purchased 22 acres on the old campus of Sun Microsystems, a local newspaper revealed last week. The company is expanding rapidly, going from about 1,200 at the beginning of 2010 to nearly 2,000 now, and with $500 million in new VC money it can definitely afford to purchase some breathing room.



The move won’t affect employees’ commutes very much: it’s only about 5 miles north of the current campus, although quite a bit closer to Highway 101, the main artery through Silicon Valley, and the Dunbarton bridge, which takes commuters across from the East Bay.

