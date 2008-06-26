Facebook Grows Up, Moves To Dullsville

There are a lot of cool things about starting a company in your dorm room and watching it grow into a 600-person behemoth (theoretically) worth $15 billion. One drag: You need new office space, and it may not be as groovy as you’d like.



Consider Facebook’s impending HQ move, which will take it from downtown Palo Alto to new, much less funky location — most likely HP’s old campus, in a dull Palo Alto office park. That won’t mean much to people who don’t know the area, so let’s try illustrating it this way:

Facebook’s current neighbours at 156 University Ave. Palo Alto, CA:

The Stanford Theatre: Classic Hollywood movies shown in a old-style theatre house

A great mix of cafés, restaurants, bars – our favourite is Nola’s.

165 University Ave.: The storied office building that incubated Google, Logitech and PayPal.

Facebook’s potential new neighbours, at 1501 Page Mill Rd:

HP: The PC giant still keeps plenty of buildings around its old HQ

Varian Medical Systems: medical devices manufacturer.

We are getting drowsy just typing this. But much like bowing out of beer pong challenges, we assume this is part of the maturation process we hear so much about.

