The first teaser for the salacious movie based on the founding of Facebook, “The Social Network,” is out. It has ominous music, ominous quotes, and text that calls Mark Zuckerberg a ” punk,” “genius,” “prophet,” “traitor,” and “billionaire.” It’s well worth a minute of your life.



