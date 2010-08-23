Facebook Execs Have Seen The Facebook Movie--And They Hate It

Photo: Columbia

The premiere of the Facebook movie “The Social Network” is a month or so away, and both sides are staking out their positions.The company is dismissing the movie as “fiction” and hoping everyone will just ignore it.



The movie’s producers, led by mega-mogul Scott Rudin, are saying the movie reveals the “conflicting truths” of Facebook’s controversial beginnings and hope it will define a generation, the way “Wall Street” or “The Big Chill” did in prior decades.

In the NYT, Michael Cieply and Miguel Helft reveal that, behind closed doors, Facebook executives have been struggling to influence the producers and the movie–and they appear to have had at least minor success. The producers apparently made minor changes to appease them, probably to encourage more cooperation. That cooperation has since ceased.

The movie’s major conceit, that Mark Zuckerberg screwed his early partners and colleagues and built the company largely to get girls and friends, apparently remains. Chris Hughes, a co-founder, dismisses the latter charge as “crazy.”

Two senior Facebook executives, president Cheryl Sandberg and communications boss Elliot Schrage, have apparently seen the movie–and hate it.

According to the NYT, their response will be to ignore it and hope it goes away.

On a positive note for Mark Z, the actor who plays him, is a pleasant-looking fellow. If you’re going to go through the hell of having your life fictionalized in a major motion picture when you’re all of 25, you’d at least like to be able to console yourself by thinking the guy who plays you looks good.

