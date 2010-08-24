Facebook Movie May Contain Scene In Which Teenage Girls Let Sean Parker Snort Coke Off Their Boobs

Well, I really don’t recall.

Producers are putting the final touches on the Facebook movie, “The Social Network.”One decision they have yet to make?



The decision whether to keep a scene in which Facebook exec Sean Parker monologues at a party in which teenage girls are wandering around offering guests lines of coke on their bare boobs.

Whether or not the final print includes the scene, inquiring minds want to know:

Did that really happen??!!

Sean Parker’s publicist, Matthew Hiltzik, declines to comment. Someone involved in research for the movie tells the New York Times that the party scenes were “mostly made up.”

Mostly.

According to Facebook biographer David Kirkpatrick, Sean Parker was pushed out of Facebook after a cocaine arrest. So perhaps that’s where the producers got the idea.

Meanwhile, Facebook execs Sheryl Sandberg (COO) and Elliot Schrage (communications) have seen the movie. And they hate it.

