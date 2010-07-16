Facebook Movie Is Advertising On Twitter

The Social Network, the forthcoming movie about the founding of Facebook, is advertising on a social network: Twitter.
Facebook’s own terms of service don’t allow ads that reference the company, so the movie won’t be allowed to hype itself there, but that isn’t keeping it off social networks altogether.
#SocialNetwork is currently a promoted topic, confusing — and amusing — the Twitter community, as you can see:
(SPOILER ALERT: What’s cool is a billion dollars. For that gem and more, check out the trailer.)
