Facebook Movie Is Advertising On Twitter

The Social Network, the forthcoming movie about the founding of Facebook, is advertising on a social network: Twitter.



Facebook’s own terms of service don’t allow ads that reference the company, so the movie won’t be allowed to hype itself there, but that isn’t keeping it off social networks altogether.

#SocialNetwork is currently a promoted topic, confusing — and amusing — the Twitter community, as you can see:

(SPOILER ALERT: What’s cool is a billion dollars. For that gem and more, check out the trailer.)

