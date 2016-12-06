Facebook is moving into the massive Station F startup space in Paris

Station F Plans for Station F in Paris.

LONDON — Station F, the giant new space for startups in Paris, has announced that Facebook will become one of its first members.

Roxanne Varza, the director of Station F, announced on stage at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in London that Station F will host companies including Facebook and ecommerce firm Vente-privee. It will also house investors including Daphni, Ventech, and Kima Ventures.

More details of Facebook’s involvement with Station F are set to be announced next year, the company said in a press release. Varza said on stage that it is a “very, very cool project” but declined to provide more details.

Facebook announced in 2015 that it had opened an artificial intelligence lab in Paris. The Facebook AI Research team (FAIR) opened also has offices in New York and Menlo Park.

Station F is being developed in a former train station in Paris that was built in 1929. Applications for startups to be part of Station F are now open, Varza said. The company plans to house over 1,000 startups and the space is set to open in April.

