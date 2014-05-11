Facebook Asks You To 'Remember Your First Friend' In This Sweet Mother's Day Video

Mother’s Day is tomorrow, and Facebook couldn’t resist taking a piece of Hallmark’s pie.

The social network is currently promoting its “Happy Mother’s Day” video, captioning it: “Remember the friend who’s been with you from the start.”

The video shows lovely little clips of moments from various generations of mothers and children:

It’s very sweet:

And of course, the clever Facebook tie-in:

You can watch the full video here:

Post by Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.