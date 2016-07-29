People are more addicted to Facebook than ever

Remember a couple years ago when everybody was worried because Facebook was losing teens? Or maybe you’ve had a few friends declare loudly that they were quitting Facebook forever and you wondered if it was sign of some broader trend.

Nope. As this chart from Statista shows, people are using Facebook more than ever. At the beginning of 2011, 55% of the people who used Facebook every month also used it every day. Now, the percentage is 66%.

No wonder Facebook keeps beating Wall Street’s expectations and the stock keeps rocketing up.

