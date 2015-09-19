You're probably going to spend more than 27 hours on Facebook this month

After all these years, the amount of time we still spend on Facebook is staggering.

In a recent analysts’ note, JP Morgan compiled Comscore data into this chart. It shows that in the U.S., the average Facebook user spent more than 27 hours (1,629 minutes) on Facebook and Facebook Messenger last month. Of that amount, about 21.5 hours (1,299 minutes) were spent accessing Facebook and Messenger on smartphones.

That’s actually down slightly since July. Perhaps people don’t check Facebook quite as often when they’re on vacation.

