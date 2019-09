Facebook didn’t stop at 1 billion.

The social network now boasts 1.23 billion monthly active users (MAUs), according to its latest earnings report. It’s one of the most important metrics for Facebook, and it continues to grow every quarter.

Here’s a look at Facebook’s MAU growth from Business Insider Intelligence.

