Facebook Now Makes Most Of Its Money -- 53% -- From Mobile Ads

Facebook earnings are being reported right now and it’s a big beat all around.

One of the most stunning statements Facebook just made is that 53% of its revenue now comes from mobile — not desktop — ads.

When it went public during the spring of 2012, Facebook wasn’t making any revenue from mobile ads. Mobile revenue is also up 23% from this quarter last year.

Here’s how Facebook went from zero to 53% in less than two years.

Here are some more mobile stats from Facebook’s earnings report:

