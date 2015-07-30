Facebook's mobile advertising onslaught continues

David Ramos/Getty Images BARCELONA, SPAIN – MARCH 02: Founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg walks onto the stage prior to his keynote conference during the first day of the Mobile World Congress 2015 at the Fira Gran Via complex on March 2, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain.

More than three quarters of Facebook’s advertising revenue now comes from mobile advertising.

That’s up from 62% from a year ago.

The company’s been heading this direction for some time — last quarter, 73% of its ad revenue was mobile — but it’s still pretty stunning given that when Facebook went public in 2012, its mobile ad revenue was zero.

It’s also pretty remarkable given the struggles other big media companies have had earning mobile ad revenues — Google just today started incorporating search ads into the Google Play Store, where users buy apps and content for their Android phones.

According to April research from Goldman Sachs, Google made about $US12 billion in mobile search ad revenue last year — about 20% of its total ad revenue — and most of that came from search ads displayed on rival Apple’s phones.

