Facebook will launch a new mobile like button, Facebook’s director of strategic partnerships, Ime Archibong said.

The news came at Facebook’s F8 conference for app and software developers.

It will be “an easy, lightweight way to share content with a broad group of friends across Facebook.”

Previously, apps didn’t have a good, easy way of adding in a like button. Like buttons have been all over web sites since 2010. But those button exist largely on the desktop web.

As users transitioned to mobile, and viewed the web through apps rather than through a web browser, they often lost the ability to hit that little blue button and “like” something.

Yet publishers love the like button because it drives so much traffic and app discovery.

And now it will be as easy to put a like button inside a mobile app as it is on a web site. That doesn’t sound like a huge deal – but for mobile app developers it will be huge. They love this stuff.

